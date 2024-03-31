JOIN US
india kerala

Christians celebrate Easter with religious fervour in Kerala

Devotees thronged the churches in the state since the small hours to attend midnight or early morning masses and special prayers.
Last Updated 31 March 2024, 08:14 IST



Thiruvananthapuram: Cutting across denominations, Christians in Kerala on Sunday joined their brethren across the world in celebrating Easter with traditional fervour commemorating the resurrection of Jesus Christ after crucifixion.

Devotees thronged the churches in the state since the small hours to attend midnight or early morning masses and special prayers.

Heads of various church denominations, bishops and priests led the Easter mass at various churches across the state.

Easter also marked the culmination of the Holy Week of prayers and penitence recalling the final phase of Christ’s life from his arrest to his crucifixion, followed by his resurrection.

Ending the 40-day-long lent season, traditional Christian families prepared sumptuous feast at home.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha poll candidates of various political parties visited churches in their respective constituencies on the day of Easter and met priests and faithful there.

(Published 31 March 2024, 08:14 IST)
