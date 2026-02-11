<p>A <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a> minister has invited the wrath of the Latin Catholic church as well as fishermen forums over the remark that there was involvement of the Dubai and Colombo ports in the stir against the Vizhinjam port in 2022.</p><p>Ports minister V N Vasavan made the allegation while speaking at a public function the other day. He said that the Colombo and Dubai ports were behind the major stir by fishermen against the Vizhinjam port in 2022, which ended up in an attack on the local police station. The Colombo and Dubai ports were fearing loss of business with Vizhinjam port becoming operational, he said.</p>.'From the King's men': Congress Kerala alleges pressure on Sachin Tendulkar to delete post with Rahul Gandhi.<p>The Latin Catholic church, which was leading the stir, as well as various forums of fishermen strongly flayed the minister's statement and challenged him to prove it.</p><p>Vicar general of the Latin Catholic church Eugine Pereira said that the minister was raising baseless allegations as part of a bid to cover up the lapses in fulfilling the assurances given to the fishermen.</p>.Meet Thanya Nathan C who is set to become Kerala's first visually-challenged woman lawyer.<p>Even as several assurances were then given to fishermen, only families who lost houses in sea erosion were provided houses, he said at a meeting that was attended by representatives of various fishermen forums.</p><p>The fishermen launched the stir alleging that the unscientific construction activities were affecting their livelihood and also claiming the lives of many in fishing boat mishaps.</p>