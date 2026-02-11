Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Church and fishermen forums flay Kerala Ports minister for alleging foreign connections to stir

The Latin Catholic church, which was leading the stir, as well as various forums of fishermen strongly flayed the minister's statement and challenged him to prove it.
Last Updated : 11 February 2026, 14:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 February 2026, 14:08 IST
India NewsKerala

Follow us on :

Follow Us