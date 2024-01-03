Church leaders attend Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's Christmas feast amidst minister's controversial remarks

Thiruvananthapuram: Amidst the ongoing controversy surrounding Minister Saji Cheriyan's comments about bishops, representatives from the Kerala Catholic Bishop Council (KCBC) and other Christian groups participated in a Christmas feast organised by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the state capital.

KCBC is the apex body of Catholic bishops in the southern state and its president Cardinal Baselios Cleemis was present at the event, according to sources.