Church urges Union minister Rijiju to give micro-minority status to Christians

Syro Malabar church Major Archbishop Raphael Thattil made the request to Union minority affairs minister Kiren Rijiju who called on him in Kochi on Monday.
Last Updated : 23 February 2026, 17:16 IST
Published 23 February 2026, 17:16 IST
