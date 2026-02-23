<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The Syro Malabar church in Kerala has sought micro-minority status for the Christian community.</p><p>Syro Malabar church Major Archbishop Raphael Thattil made the request to Union minority affairs minister Kiren Rijiju who called on him in Kochi on Monday.</p><p>The meeting assumed much political significance as the BJP has been making all out efforts to make inroads into the Christian belts of poll-bound Kerala.</p>.Centre treating Muslims as second class citizens: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan .<p>Kerala BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who also took part in the talks, told reporters that the minister assured that the request to give micro-minority status to Christian community would be considered by the Centre. A delegation of Christian community would hold talks with the Centre in this regard, he said.</p><p>The Major Archbishop was learnt to have expressed concerns that the members of the Christian community were not getting adequate consideration in government schemes like scholarships.</p><p>Rijiju told reporters that the BJP government would ensure the protection and rights guaranteed by the Constitution to all the minority communities.</p><p>The Major Archbishop also requested the Centre to officially invite Pope Leo XIV to India. The Union minister assured a favorable consideration.</p><p>BJP leaders said that attacks towards Christians at various parts of the country did not figure at the meeting. </p>