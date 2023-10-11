CISF official at Kerala's Kozhikode airport under lens for aiding gold smuggling

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) assistant commandant at the Kozhikode International Airport in Kerala was found to be having nexus with a gold smuggling racket.

A probe by the Malappuram District Police Chief Sujith Das into a gold smuggling racket held on October 5 exposed the nexus of a CISF assistant commandant as well as some customs officials and a worker of the luggage handling section. The CISF official is suspected to have helped in gold smuggling 60 times over the last two months by accepting around Rs 50,000 per smuggling.

The district police chief informed that based on a legal opinion a case under Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against the CISF official, identified as Naveen, and further investigation was progressing.