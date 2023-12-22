Clashes and criticisms cast shadow over Kerala govt's mass outreach programme

The much-hyped 'Nava Kerala Sadas' began from Kasargod in the north on November 18 and will end in Thiruvananthapuram in the south on Saturday (December 23). The Chief Minister and other ministers have been traveling across the state interacting with prominent personalities from 140 assembly constituencies.

Opposition Congress boycotted the event alleging that it was a propaganda of the left-front aimed at the coming Lok Sabha elections.

On the other side, CPM leadership claimed that the event helped in conveying to the people the achievements of the government and also the "neglect being shown by the centre" towards Kerala. "The event helped to clear the smokescreen created by the opposition parties as well as a section of the media over the left-front government, " CPM state secretary M V Govindan said.

However, political analysts wonder if the event did more harm than good to the government owing to a series of allegations and criticisms against the mass outreach drive.

"I don't think the 'Nava Kerala Sadas' helped in enhancing the government's connection with people as there was no interaction with the common man. Interactions happened only with prominent personalities. Also the series of criticisms as well as police actions in connection with the event could have also left a negative impression among the people," said political observer J Prabhash.

Purchase of a luxury bus for the CM and the ministers to travel amidst the acute financial crunches of the govt, lack of opportunity for people to directly handover memorandums to the Chief Minister or ministers, demolition of compound walls of many schools and public places for setting the venues for the event, restrictions imposed on public during the conduct of the event and the alleged attack by police and CPM-DYFI activists on Congress activists for showing black flags to the Chief Minister have apparently caused damage to the government's image.