Clean chit for Kerala officer who killed himself over bribery case

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: A Kerala government level inquiry has rejected the allegations that deceased Kannur additional district magistrate Naveen Babu deliberately delayed NOC to a petrol pump application till he received a bribe.</p><p>Following Babu's death, the state government initiated a probe by land revenue joint commissioner A Geetha into the allegations against Babu.</p><p>Geetha reportedly gave a report to the government on Thursday stating that the allegations that Babu deliberately delayed the NOC was false. The report was also pointing fingers at CPM leader P P Divya, who is accused of abetting the officer's suicide, for spreading the video of the function in which she snubbed Babu and raised corruption allegation.</p><p>Meanwhile, a local court in Kannur on Thursday witnessed heated arguments and counter arguments on anticipatory bail plea of Divya. Court posted the petition for orders on Tuesday. During the argument also Divya's counsel reiterated the allegations against Babu.</p><p>The police is coming under strong criticism for not yet quizzing or arresting Divya, who is a prominent young leader of CPM's stronghold Kannur.</p><p>Despite Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan strongly condemning the circumstances that led to Babu's death, the police did not even quiz her so far. This adds fuel to the allegation that the police are under pressure from the ruling CPM to protect her.</p>