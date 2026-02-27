<p>Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pinarayi-vijayan">Pinarayi Vijayan</a> on Friday welcomed the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala-high-court">Kerala High Court</a> staying the release of the film 'The Kerala Story 2- Goes Beyond', alleging that it was made with the intention of tarnishing the state's communal harmony and social fabric.</p><p>'The Kerala High Court' single bench had stayed the release of the film 'The Kerala Story- 2 Goes Beyond' on Thursday.</p>.<p>In a Facebook post, the Chief Minister said the court's intervention against what he described as a false propaganda attempt to defame Kerala was commendable.</p>.<p>He also congratulated the petitioners who moved the court, appreciating their timely legal intervention.</p>.Kerala Story 2 | Creativity weaponised against communal harmony.<p>Vijayan said that under the guise of freedom of expression, attempts to insult an entire state and create polarisation cannot be accepted in a democratic society.</p>.<p>At a time when conscious efforts are being made to portray Kerala as a land of extremists, every individual has a responsibility to uphold the truth with wisdom, he said.</p>.<p>Seeking legal remedies against productions that spread hatred is a model action, the CM said, calling upon people to unite against forces attempting to undermine Kerala's secular and fraternal social fabric.</p>