Community-wise representation in state government services in Kerala show disparities: Report

Thiruvananthapuram: A report of a Kerala government agency on community-wise representation in state government services has brought to light a few disparities, especially regarding the number of Muslim employees currently in office.

According to the data furnished in the state assembly, the total number of government employees in Kerala is 5,45,423 - out of which, 73,774 are Muslims. This amounts to a 13.5 percent representation of the Muslim community in Kerala's state government service. Muslims, however, constitute 26.5 per cent of the total population of Kerala as per the 2011 census.

The caste-wise data of Kerala government employees and the disparities in it has come out at a time when there is a strong demand for a caste census. Moreover, both the Congress and the CPM have often been accused of indulging in minority appeasement in Kerala by the BJP.