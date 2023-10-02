Congress-led UDF, BJP have same stand on implementing many right wing policies, says Pinarayi Vijayan

Vijayan said one such policy was the disinvestment in PSUs (public sector undertakings) which was initially implemented by the then Congress government at the Centre and at that time the BJP, which was in the opposition, was in agreement with the same. Not only now, even the previous BJP governments were in agreement with that policy, he claimed.

"During their present two terms in power, the BJP-led government has been trying to extensively implement the disinvestment policy which is an anti-labour move. They want to destroy PSUs, while we want to protect them," the CM contended.

Vijayan said as the Left front has a different stand from that of the BJP in matters of secularism, parliamentary democracy as well as financial policies, among many others, the Centre has taken a vengeful stance against the state and the people here.

He further claimed that the BJP-ruled Centre also finds it amusing the considerable amount of time and money the state was devoting to welfare measures for the poor and disadvantaged.

"They find it amusing. They see it as a joke. It is because they are unable to think of such welfare measures as a Left government can," he claimed.