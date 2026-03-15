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Cong slams Kerala govt over Sabarimala women's entry issue, calls minister’s claim ‘blatant lie’

Congress urged the Pinarayi Vijayan government to withdraw the written submission filed before the Supreme Court on the matter.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 10:03 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 10:03 IST
CongressKerala NewsSabarimalaPinarayi VijayanLord Ayyappa

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