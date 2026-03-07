<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Congress leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a> has announced a slew of guarantees in poll-bound Kerala ranging from free travel for women in Kerala State Road Transport Corporation buses and Rs 1,000 per month assistance for college going girls.</p><p>Increasing the welfare pension from Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000, health insurance coverage of Rs 25 lakh for every household in the name of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, Rs 5 lakh interest free loan for youngsters to start business and a dedicated department for elders are the other guarantees announced by the Congress top leader on the lines of the guarantees given in the assembly elections in some other states like Karnataka earlier.</p><p>Addressing the valedictory function of the state wide 'Puthuyuga Yatra' (New era march) led by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/1">Kerala</a> opposition leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vd-satheesan">V D Satheesan</a> in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, Rahul also advised the party leaders to work unitedly for ensuring the victory of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in the forthcoming elections.</p>.Congress' Rahul Gandhi announces five guarantee schemes if UDF comes to power in Kerala.<p>"When a group dance is taking place, suddenly if someone starts dancing individually it will look ridiculous. Hence the advice I need to give to the UDF leaders on behalf of the people of Kerala is that they should dance together," said Rahul. He also added that he should be apologized if it was an out of place advice.</p><p>Rahul's remark was received with applause by the party workers and supporters, especially since there were concerns that a race among some Congress leaders to emerge as the next Chief Minister was going on in the state and it could play the spoil sport for the party.</p><p><strong>Communist party becomes 'corporates party'</strong></p><p>Rahul accused the Communist government in Kerala of being pro-corporate and also said that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was being controlled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the latter was being controlled by US president Donald Trump. He also alleged of CPM-BJP nexus against the Congress.</p>.BJP conducts adalat at Kerala CM's constituency, receives over 3,000 petitions.<p>"Why is it that the central agencies like the Enforcement directorate are not taking any action against Vijayan or his family even as all other leaders of opposition parties in the country were being targeted. The CPM should be renamed as CJP owing to its understanding with the BJP. The Communist government is now protecting the interest of the corporates and not the working class and common people. The Communist party should be renamed as the corporate party," said Rahul.</p><p>Alleging that the CPM government stopped the investigation into the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple gold heist from reaching the top after some CPM leaders were held, Rahul said that strict action would be taken against those who dishonoured Sabarimala temple.</p><p>The leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha also reiterated that Modi 'betrayed' the country by signing the trade deal with the US as it would affect the farmers and common people. </p><p>"A country as powerful as ours has to now take permission from the US if it wants to buy oil from Russia. Vital personal data of the people of India have been signed away by Modi," said Rahul. </p>.Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan dedicates state's longest backwater bridge, ends decades-long woes of island residents.<p>Rahul opened his speech by congratulating cricketer from Thiruvananthapuram <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sanju-samson">Sanju Samson</a> for his good performance in the ongoing T20 world cup.</p><p>Earlier during the day Rahul held an interaction with IT professionals and entrepreneurs at the Technopark. He also visited Sivagiri Mutt at Varkala on the suburbs of Thiruvananthapuram and paid homage at the samadhi of social reformer Sree Narayana Guru.</p><p><strong>Congress guarantees for poll-bound Kerala</strong></p>. <ul><li><p>Free travel for women in state transport buses</p></li><li><p>Rs 1,000 per month for college going girls</p></li><li><p>Rs 25 lakh health insurance for all households</p></li><li><p>Increase in welfare pension from Rs 2,000 to Rs 3000</p></li><li><p>Dedicated department for elderly persons</p></li></ul>