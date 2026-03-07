Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Congress announces guarantees for poll-bound Kerala

Rahul advised the party leaders to work unitedly for ensuring the victory of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in the forthcoming elections.
Last Updated : 07 March 2026, 16:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 March 2026, 16:26 IST
India NewsCongressKeralaRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsV D Satheesan

Follow us on :

Follow Us