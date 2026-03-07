The UDF is going to provide a strong protective cover for the people of Keralam through five key guarantees:



1️⃣ Free bus travel for all women in KSRTC buses.

2️⃣ ₹1000 per month financial assistance for college-going girl students.

3️⃣ Welfare pension increased to ₹3000 per… pic.twitter.com/MTylHkzMjf