Congress appoints Salman Soz as AICC observer for Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday appointed Salman Soz as the AICC Observer for the Lok Sabha election in the Thiruvananthapuram Parliament constituency where senior party leader Shashi Tharoor is locked in a triangular contest.

Tharoor is up against BJP leader and Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar and CPI's Pannyan Raveendran.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the proposal for the appointment of Salman Soz as the AICC Observer for the Lok Sabha election in the Thiruvananthapuram Parliament Constituency in Kerala with immediate effect, a statement issued by the party said.