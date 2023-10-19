Congress, BJP initiating stirs in Kerala to counter CPM's 'propagandas'

Thiruvananthapuram: As the CPM-led Left Democratic Front government in Kerala has initiated major mass contact and publicity initiatives ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front and the BJP-led NDA have initiated counter campaigns to highlight the series of allegations against the government.

Thousands of UDF workers took part in a secretariat siege in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday demanding CM Pinarayi Vijayan's resignation by taking moral responsibility for the alleged corruption and maladministration.

The NDA will organise a secretariat siege on October 30 demanding Pinarayi's resignation.

After the humiliating defeat in the recent Assembly by-poll, the Left-front government announced a slew of initiatives to enhance its connection with the people as well as to highlight the achievements.

While regional review meetings led by Pinarayi were already held to review progress of various government programmes, constituency level public outreach programmes led by the CM will be organised in November-December covering all the 140 Assembly constituencies.

A week-long 'Keraleeyam' event to highlight the government's achievements over the years will be held in connection with the state formation day on November 1.

The Congress and BJP alleged that these are propagandas aimed at the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and hence announced counter programmes.

Speaking at the secretariat siege, Opposition leader V D Satheesan levelled out a series of allegations against LDF. He said that the state was being looted by those in power. He also said that the recent inauguration of the Vizhinjam port was a gimmick as only cranes were brought and it would still take more time for the port to become operational.

He also accused the government of extravagance amidst the acute financial stress.

UDF workers from across the state laid siege to the secretariat in the morning. Three of the four gates were blocked by the agitators. Ministers and employees could enter the office only through one gate.