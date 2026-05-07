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Congress CM battle in Kerala: Allies push for Satheesan as pressure mounts

AICC observers Mukul Wasnik and Ajay Maken called on Congress MLA designates and coalition party leaders in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday and collected their opinions.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 16:07 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 16:07 IST
India NewsKerala NewsUDFkerala politics

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