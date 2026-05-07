<p>Thiruvananthapuram: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Congress">Congress</a> leader V D Satheesan seems to be getting an edge in the race for the Kerala Chief Minister post as many Congress MLA designates as well as some key coalition partners were learnt to have urged the AICC observers to give due consideration to the mass support to Satheesan as well as to select the CM from among elected members to the Assembly only.</p><p>AICC observers Mukul Wasnik and Ajay Maken called on Congress MLA designates and coalition party leaders in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday and collected their opinions.</p><p>They preferred to be tight-lipped on the details of the discussions and the choices of the elected members.</p><p>A final decision is expected by Sunday. </p><p>The Congress legislature party unanimously passed a resolution authorizing the party president Mallikarjun Kharge to decide the legislature party leader. </p><p>While AICC general secretary K C Venugopal's camp claim that they are having support of the majority of Congress MLA designates, Satheesan's camp as well as supporters of senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala are also making similar claims.</p><p>While Indian Union Muslim League already openly backed the popular support to Satheesan for having led UDF to a thumping victory, Kerala Congress (Joseph) camps maintained that the CM selection should be made from among elected members only.</p>.Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Congress war room played a key role in UDF's historic victory.<p>This could become a disadvantage to Venugopal as he is not an elected member to the Assembly. Moreover, in case Venugopal, who is a Lok Sabha MP, is opted as CM, the state will have to go for two by-polls. This could invite the wrath of people, Satheesan's supporters pointed out. </p><p>Meanwhile, sources close to Chennithala said that in case Venugopal loses the race, he may back Chennithala.</p><p>"For both Venugopal and Chennithala, it is like a now or never situation. Hence the two won't give up the race, " a Congress source said.</p><p>Supporters of Chennithala and Venugopal are even suggesting Satheesan as a good choice for the finance minister post, while sources close to Satheesan said that he won't be ready for any compromise. </p><p>Meanwhile, K Sudhakaran MP reportedly wrote to AICC backing Venugopal. </p><p><strong>Campaigns spills to streets </strong></p><p>Congress workers on Thursday staged demonstrations at Kochi supporting Satheesan. They raised slogans projecting Satheesan as the next Chief Minister for having led the UDF in the elections.</p><p>Similar demonstrations are planned by his supporters at other parts of the state also. </p><p>The fresh developments resemble demonstrations that the state had witnessed in 2006 when CPM leader V S Achuthanandan was sidelined by the party leadership from becoming the Chief Minister. The party had to finally concede and make way for Achuthanandan as the Chief Minister.</p>