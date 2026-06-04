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Homeindiakerala

Congress, CPM spat over Kerala finances; White-paper indicates reforms in the offing

The CM termed the white-paper on state's finances tabled in the house as a 'mirror image' of fiscal mismanagement of the Pinarayi Vijayan led LDF government over the last ten years.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 15:07 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 15:07 IST
CongressIndiaCPI(M)Kerala NewsV D Satheesan

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