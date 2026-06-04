Congress, CPM spat over Kerala finances; White-paper indicates reforms in the offing

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=kerala">Kerala </a>assembly on Thursday witnessed the ruling Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and opposition CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) criticising over the state's grim financial scenario.</p><p>Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/kerala-to-launch-nehru-centres-of-scientific-temper-to-promote-scientific-thinking-cm-satheesan-4023212">V D Satheesan</a> termed the white-paper on state's finances tabled in the house as a 'mirror image' of fiscal mismanagement of the Pinarayi Vijayan led LDF government over the last ten years. He also said that the white-paper brought out by the previous LDF government were only political documents.</p><p>Opposition leader Pinarayi Vijayan and former finance minister K N Balagopal countered that the white paper could be seen only as a political document of the UDF. It did not mention the dues pending from the centre. The exaggerations made by Satheesan over the state's debts were proved false by the white-paper. LDF also criticised that confidential documents regarding the state's finances were shared with the members of the panel that prepared the white-paper.</p>.Kerala Cabinet recommends CBI probe into ADM Naveen Babu's death case.<p>Meanwhile, the suggestions in the white-paper to increase the retirement age of employees is likely to trigger protests from youth outfits and the left parties. Even as the previous LDF government did not raise the retirement age of state government employees and teachers, the retirement age of many institutions under the government were raised during the period.</p><p>Even as the Chief Minister said that suggestions in the white-paper would be implemented only after detailed discussions among all stake holders, the white-paper is widely considered as an indication of the reforms in the offing. </p><p>Many of the suggestions by the expert panel headed by former union cabinet secretary K M Chandrasekhar that prepared the white-paper may find a place in the first budget of the Satheesan government to be presented on June 19.</p><p>Since the UDF has already announced rolling out welfare schemes like free bus rides for women, it is quite essential for the government to mobilise finances to meet the commitments.</p>