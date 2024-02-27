Congress demands CBI probe against Pinarayi Vijayan

Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan had alleged that the money received by Vijayan's daughter Veena T and her Bengaluru-based firm Exalogic Solutions were bribes received by Vijayan for extending undue favours to Cochin Minerals and Rutiles Limited (CMRL) for mining mineral-rich sand from the coastal areas of Kollam and Alappuzha.

Kuzhalnadan alleged that a firm promoted by CMRL was giving relaxations in land ceiling norms following the Chief Minister's intervention, adding that it was also allowed to mine mineral-rich sand at very low rates.

Vijayan received a kickback of Rs. 100 crore for it, he further alleged.

A probe by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office into the shady deals of the mining firm with the Chief Minister's daughter's company is already progressing. Veena's husband Mohammed Riyas is tourism and public works minister in Kerala.