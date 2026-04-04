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Congress discloses accounts of funds received for Wayanad rehab

As the collected funds proved insufficient, an additional Rs 97 lakh was spent from the KPCC’s own account.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 09:44 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 09:44 IST
India NewsKeralaLandslideWayanadCongres

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