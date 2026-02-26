Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Congress dismisses fund misappropriation rumors; lays foundation stone for 100 houses in Wayanad

Rahul said that complexities related to land, permissions and other issues caused the delay and now the construction could be completed soon.
Last Updated : 26 February 2026, 16:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 February 2026, 16:14 IST
India NewsCongressKeralaRahul GandhiIndian Politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us