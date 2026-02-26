<p>Thiruvananthapuram: As<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi"> Rahul Gandhi</a> laid foundation stones for 100 houses to be constructed by the Congress party for the victims of Wayanad landslide, the Grand Old Party might heave a sigh of relief as they were facing heat by opposition for misappropriating funds collected for this very project.</p><p>Rahul said that complexities related to land, permissions and other issues caused the delay and now the construction could be completed soon.</p>.Kerala: Rahul Gandhi shares light-hearted anecdote about sister Priyanka Vadra at Wayanad event.<p>Wayanad MP and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticised the Centre for not considering the major landslide as a national disaster and giving due assistance. </p><p>She said that the Congress MPs had repeatedly taken up the matter in the Parliament, raised the demand with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and also staged protests.</p><p>The two were speaking after the foundation stone laying for the houses at Mepadi in Wayanad. They also distributed Rs. 5 lakh each to 40 people who lost shops in the landslide.</p> .<p>Congress is constructing 100 houses of 1,100 square feet each. Each house will be on eight cents of land.</p><p>The CPM was alleging that Congress and Youth Congress misappropriated crores of rupees from the funds collected for constructing homes for the landslide hit people. </p><p>They were also questioning the delay in commencing the construction of houses. Hence the Congress expedited the foundation stone laying ahead of the upcoming assembly polls.</p><p>Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi VIjayan will hand over 178 houses constructed for the landslide hit families on March 1.</p>