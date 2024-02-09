Congress gears up for Lok Sabha polls with state-wide yatra in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Gearing up for the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress in Kerala started a state-wide yatra, Samaragni (fire of agitation), from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram, to protest against the BJP government at the centre and the CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF ) government in Kerala.

At the inauguration of the yatra in Kasaragod on Friday, Congress leaders alleged CPM-BJP nexus. The Congress leaders stated that the BJP would not be able to open account in Kerala this time and expressed confidence that the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), which won 19 out of the 20 seats in Kerala in 2019, would win all 20 seats.

The three-week-long yatra will be led by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President K Sudhakaran and the Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan. The national leaders of the Congress would be addressing the public meetings to be held as part of the yatra, which will conclude in Thiruvananthapuram on February 29.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, who inaugurated the yatra, said that even as chief ministers of many non-BJP ruling states were facing action from central agencies, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayai Vijayan was not facing any such action. He said that under Vijayan's leadership, CPM in Kerala would face the same fate it suffered in West Bengal.

While Sudhakaran criticised the chief minister by citing the allegations faced by his daughter's firm over 'shady' deals with a controversial mining firm, Satheesan alleged that the BJP and Congress were helping each other by scuttling probes by central and state agencies.

AICC general secretary in-charge of Kerala, Deepa Das Munshi, asked the workers of the Congress and its frontal organisations to work hard to fight against the fascist government at the centre and oust them from power.

Meanwhile, talks on candidate selection already began in the Congress. There is a general consensus that all the sitting MPs, except Kerala PCC president, who is the MP of Kannur, would recontest. Rahul Gandhi is also likely to contest again from Wayanad.

However, Congress's key coalition partner Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), which contested in two seats in 2019, has demanded one more seat. The Congress is likely to concede to the request.