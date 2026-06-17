Congress govt in Kerala makes U-turn on PM-SHRI; resistance against NEP unlikely to work

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The newly sworn-in Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) government in Kerala has decided to go ahead with the widely criticised decision of the previous CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government to sign agreement with the centre for implementing the PM-SHRI scheme in state schools.</p><p>Even as Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/v-d-satheesan">V D Satheesan</a> justifies the decision by putting the blame on the previous LDF government for having signed the agreement and accepted first instalment of funds, the huge central financial assistance that the scheme offers seems to be the key factor that prompted the cash-strapped state government to go ahead with the agreement.</p><p>While Satheesan said that the state would not surrender the freedom to decide the curriculum to be followed in state schools even while implementing PM-SHRI scheme, a reply given by the centre in the Parliament in this regard in February states that schools under the PM-SHRI schemes would have to showcase all the initiatives of National Education Policy -2020 (NEP).</p>.PM SHRI: Remarks against Kerala CM despicable, says Minister Sivankutty.<p>The opposition parties were opposing PM-SHRI alleging that it was part of BJP's agenda to implement Sangh Parivar ideologies in the education sector through NEP.</p><p>"Kerala along with other non-BJP ruled states will jointly take steps to protect states' rights and interest on education. A cabinet sub committee headed by general education minister N Samsudheen would take further steps in this regard," said Satheesan.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/kerala-india">Kerala</a> witnessed a major row after the previous LDF government decided to sign agreement with the centre on implementing the PM-SHRI scheme last year, that too without any discussion even within the ruling front.</p><p>Satheesan, who was the then opposition leader, strongly opposed it and even alleged hidden agendas behind signing the agreement.</p>.West Bengal to implement PM SHRI initiative after four years.<p> With CPM's key coalition partner CPI also strongly opposing the decision, the then <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ldf">LDF</a> government had announced that the centre would be asked to keep the agreement in abeyance.</p><p>However, the state could not back out from the agreement as it had already accepted Rs 92.41 crore as first instalment of the Rs 452.04 crore allocated by the centre for 2025-26 under the Samagra Shiksha after signing the PM-SHRI agreement. The centre was learnt to be withholding the Samagra Shiksha funds as the state government was not signing the PM-SHRI agreement.</p><p>While Satheesan said on Wednesday that the state could not backout at the state already accepted the funds under PM-SHRI, former education minister and CPM leader V Sivankutty countered it by stating that no funds under PM-SHRI were accepted by the state government, but only funds under Samagra Shiksha project were accepted.</p><p>However, according to the centre, both Samargra Sikhsha and PM-SHRI are part of the NEP. Samagra Shiksha has been aligned with NEP, the centre had clarified in the Parliament earlier this year.</p><p>Meanwhile, the BJP has launched an attack against both the UDF and LDF over the issue. "Both Satheesan and his predecessor Pinarayi Vijayan should tender apology for delaying the implementation of PM-SHRI in Kerala by four years and thereby denying opportunities to students to avail its benefits," BJP former state president K Surendran said.</p>