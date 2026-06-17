Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Congress govt in Kerala makes U-turn on PM-SHRI; resistance against NEP unlikely to work

The opposition parties were opposing PM-SHRI alleging that it was part of BJP's agenda to implement Sangh Parivar ideologies in the education sector through NEP.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 13:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 June 2026, 13:39 IST
India NewsCongressKeralaIndian PoliticsNEP

Follow us on :

Follow Us