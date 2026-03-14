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Congress high command to decide whether party MPs should contest in Kerala assembly poll: Venugopal

Speaking to reporters, Venugopal said that the central election committee has finalised several names for the upcoming polls and a few more remain to be decided.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 11:03 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 11:03 IST
India NewsCongressKeralaIndia PoliticsK C Venugopal

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