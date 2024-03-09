Congress hopes to repeat 2019 sweep in Kerala with Rahul and K C Venugopal

Thiruvananthapuram: With high hopes of repeating the 2019 sweep in Kerala in the Lok Sabha polls, the Congress has decided to field 14 of the 15 sitting MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, in the fray in the state again.

The decision of AICC general secretary K C Venugopal to contest from his earlier seat Alappuzha could be seen as a bid to take back the lone seat that the Congress lost in Kerala in 2019. Venugopal had won from Alappuzha in 2009 and 2014. He will now take on CPM's sitting MP A M Arif.

Rahul's candidature from Wayanad was considered to be a key reason for Congress-led United Democratic Front's (UDF) sweep in Kerala in 2019 by winning 19 of the 20 seats.

Even as CPI and CPM vehemently opposed Rahul contesting from Wayanad citing that it would affect the joint fight of I.N.D.I.A bloc against BJP at the national level, the Congress is considering Wayanad as one of the safest seats for Rahul. He won with a record margin of 4.3 lakh votes in 2019.

CPI senior leader Annie Raja is the left-front candidate at Wayanad this time.