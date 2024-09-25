Congress in a sticky wicket in demanding Mukesh's resignation

Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress in Kerala is on a sticky wicket in pressing for actor-politician and CPM MLA M Mukesh's resignation as two Congress MLAs are also on bail in sexual assault cases.
Even as Mukesh was arrested by the police in the sexual assault case on Tuesday, the Congress is not strongly demanding his resignation. Though the Congress earlier staged demonstrations seeking Mukesh resignation after a case was registered, the agitations later faded out.
The CPM had rejected the Congress's demand citing that two Congress MLAs, M Vincent and Eldhose Kunnapilly, were also on bail in sexual assault cases. Hence the Congress is unable to press for Mukesh's resignation.
Mukesh had also obtained anticipatory bail and hence he was also released on bail after the arrest.
Meanwhile, there is resentment among the woman leaders in the CPM as well as the CPI on Mukesh continuing as MLA even after being arrested in a sexual assault case. CPM politburo member Brinda Karat said in a recent article published on the CPM website that the CPM should not follow Congress's line of protecting party MLAs involved in sexual assault cases. CPI leader Annie Raja had also stated that Mukesh did not have the moral right to continue as a legislator.
Published 25 September 2024, 14:48 IST