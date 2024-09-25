Congress in a sticky wicket in demanding Mukesh's resignation

Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress in Kerala is on a sticky wicket in pressing for actor-politician and CPM MLA M Mukesh's resignation as two Congress MLAs are also on bail in sexual assault cases.

Even as Mukesh was arrested by the police in the sexual assault case on Tuesday, the Congress is not strongly demanding his resignation. Though the Congress earlier staged demonstrations seeking Mukesh resignation after a case was registered, the agitations later faded out.

The CPM had rejected the Congress's demand citing that two Congress MLAs, M Vincent and Eldhose Kunnapilly, were also on bail in sexual assault cases. Hence the Congress is unable to press for Mukesh's resignation.