Congress in Kerala made bogus voter IDs, claims BJP

Thiruvananthapuram: The BJP on Friday alleged that Congress workers in Kerala made 1.25 lakh fraudulent voter IDs during the recent organisational elections for Youth Congress.
BJP state president K Surendran, who raised the allegation, sought a probe maintaining that it was a matter of serious concern as the fake ID card could be misused in the General Elections and even for buying SIM cards. He also alleged that a Congress MLA was involved in making the bogus IDs using a smartphone application and Congress senior leaders including AICC general secretary K C Venugopal were aware of the scenario in Kerala.
Kerala chief electoral officer Sanjay Kaul said a probe by the state police chief was sought into the matter on the basis of a petition filed by the BJP leader. The Election Commission of India was also informed of the matter.
Meanwhile, Rahul Mankootathil, who was elected as Youth Congress state president, denied the allegations and welcomed any probe. The organisational elections were conducted in a transparent manner. Surendran is known for raising baseless allegations, he criticised.