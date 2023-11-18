Congress in Kerala made bogus voter IDs, claims BJP

Thiruvananthapuram: The BJP on Friday alleged that Congress workers in Kerala made 1.25 lakh fraudulent voter IDs during the recent organisational elections for Youth Congress.

BJP state president K Surendran, who raised the allegation, sought a probe maintaining that it was a matter of serious concern as the fake ID card could be misused in the General Elections and even for buying SIM cards. He also alleged that a Congress MLA was involved in making the bogus IDs using a smartphone application and Congress senior leaders including AICC general secretary K C Venugopal were aware of the scenario in Kerala.