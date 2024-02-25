Congress in Kerala offers RS seat to IUML as CPI(M) tries to woo them

IUML senior leader P K Kunhalikutty reacted that the talks were satisfactory.

IUML seems to be putting pressure on the Congress citing its influence in North Kerala constituencies, including Wayanad, from where Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to seek mandate for a second time.

There were even reports that IUML is interested in taking over the Wayanad seat in case Rahul opts not to contest from there. CPM and CPI have been opposing Rahul's decision to contest from Kerala as BJP is not yet a key opponent in Kerala.

CPM trying to fish in troubled waters

The CPM seems to be trying to woo the IUML by taking advantage of the issue. CPM senior leaders were ridiculing the IUML for 'pleading' for one seat and 'facing insult'.

Left-Front convenor E P Jayarajan said that the IUML deserved not just three seats but more, considering its influence. The Congress seems to be frightening the IUML, he said

For quite sometime the CPM have been sending feelers to the IUML overtly and covertly.