Congress in Kerala on defensive over nepotism and 'vindictive transfer' allegations

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: In a tit for tat for the nepotism and politically motivated transfer allegations that the previous CPM-led Left Democratic Front government in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=kerala">Kerala </a>faced, the LDF is now raising nepotism and politically vindictive transfer allegations against the ruling <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=congress">Congress</a>-led United Democratic Front (UDF).</p><p>The LDF is alleging nepotism in the appointment of power minister Sunny Joseph's brother-in-law Benny Thomas as his additional private secretary. LDF also alleges that government officials owing allegiance to left parties were being widely transferred by the Congress government in an inhumane manner.</p><p>"Even government employees under medical treatment and those due to retire from service soon are being transferred flouting the norms. The Congress government is initiating vindictive actions without any humane considerations," opposition leader Pinarayi Vijayan alleged.</p><p>Sunny Joseph, who is also the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president, replied that transfers necessary for administrative reasons were only being made. He also denied the allegations of vindictive transfers.</p>.SIT formed to investigate attack on ED team during search operation at Pinarayi Vijayan's residence in Kerala.<p>But Joseph, who was speaking on behalf of Chief Minister V D Satheesan in his absence, did not respond to the nepotism allegations.</p><p>Congress camps already clarified that Benny has been an active Congress local leader of Kannur and hence the appointment could not be considered as nepotism. He is Kannur district Congress committee general secretary and has also served as a president of the Ulikkal grama panchayat president.</p><p>Even as CPM MLA V Joy raised the nepotism allegation against Joseph in the adjournment motion notice, other CPM leaders did not press the allegation further in the house.</p><p>It may be recalled that when the LDF government led by Vijayan came to power in 2016, there were widespread allegations of nepotism and transfer of government officials to settle political scores. Even then industries minister E P Jayarajan was forced to resign after his close relative was appointed as managing director of public sector undertaking.</p>