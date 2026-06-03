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Homeindiakerala

Congress in Kerala on defensive over nepotism and 'vindictive transfer' allegations

The LDF is alleging nepotism in the appointment of power minister Sunny Joseph's brother-in-law Benny Thomas as his additional private secretary.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 13:52 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 13:52 IST
India NewsCongressKeralaPinarayi VijayanV D Satheesan

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