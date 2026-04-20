<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a> on Monday sought a probe into alleged fake social media accounts spreading misinformation against the party and its leaders.</p><p>KPCC general secretary Deepthi Mary Varghese submitted a complaint to the state police chief, urging action against those behind the accounts.</p><p>In the complaint, she provided details of over 90 "fake" Facebook accounts allegedly engaged in a coordinated campaign to defame Congress leaders and mislead the public.</p>.When opponent is low, go high: D K Shivakumar to Congress social media cell.<p>She alleged that the accounts appeared to function in a synchronised manner, disseminating false narratives aimed at tarnishing the party's image in society.</p><p>The complaint further stated that the actions of these accounts attract offences under Sections 354 and 357 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant provisions of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000.</p><p>Varghese demanded that a case be registered and a detailed investigation be conducted to identify the source, control mechanisms, and the network involved in spreading the misinformation, it added.</p>