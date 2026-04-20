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Congress in Kerala seeks probe into fake social media accounts targeting its leaders

KPCC general secretary Deepthi Mary Varghese submitted a complaint to the state police chief, urging action against those behind the accounts.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 17:37 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 17:37 IST
India NewsCongressKeralaIndian PoliticsSocial media

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