Congress infighting in Kerala as new AICC representative takes charge

Thiruvananthapuram: Infighting among Congress leaders in Kerala is again coming out in the open with a senior party leader openly accusing the party state leadership during the maiden meeting attended by the new AICC general secretary in charge of Kerala, Deepa Das Munshi.



Former Kerala PCC president V M Sudheeran was openly resentful about the present state leadership of the party at the Kerala PCC executive meeting held on Saturday in the presence of Munshi. On Sunday, he came out in the open against the leadership for aggravating the issue of ‘groupism’ in the party. Sudheeran also accused Munshi of making misleading statements about him.



Kerala PCC president K Sudhakaran reacted by saying that he rejected Sudheeran’s critique of the party leadership.



Sudheeran said that while there were only two groups in the Congress earlier, after Sudhakaran and V D Satheesan took over as Kerala PCC president and opposition leader in 202, groupism in the party became more pronounced. He alleged that now the party had around five groups and even sub groups.