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Congress Kerala government will be run by 'remote control' from Delhi: BJP

The BJP leader also claimed there was disagreement within the Gandhi family over the leadership choice in Kerala.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 09:32 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 09:32 IST
India NewsBJPCongressKerala NewsIndia PoliticsVD Satheesankerala politics

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