Congress Kerala leadership warns against factionalism in Wayanad

Thiruvananthapuram: During a special district-level convention at Wayanad on Thursday, Opposition leader V D Satheesan warned the party leaders to put an end to the factional feud.
He asked the party leaders and workers to put an end to the factional feud at once and work unitedly for the party's victory in the elections. He also said that his statement could be even considered as a warning.
Kerala PCC president K Sudhakaran also pleaded to party district leaders to end the factional feuds.
Like many other districts, Wayanad, represented by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha, witnesses strong differences among party workers over the party reconstitution. The selection of booth committee presidents triggered allegations of favouritism and discrimination. This had even led to open altercations among party leaders.
It was in this context that the Congress leadership took a firm stand against groups in the district.
Congress in Kerala had launched district-level party meetings from Wednesday to strengthen the party at the grassroots level ahead of the Lok Sabha polls and address the differences among district leaders.