Congress Kerala leadership warns against factionalism in Wayanad

Thiruvananthapuram: During a special district-level convention at Wayanad on Thursday, Opposition leader V D Satheesan warned the party leaders to put an end to the factional feud.

He asked the party leaders and workers to put an end to the factional feud at once and work unitedly for the party's victory in the elections. He also said that his statement could be even considered as a warning.

Kerala PCC president K Sudhakaran also pleaded to party district leaders to end the factional feuds.