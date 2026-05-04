<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aicc">AICC</a> general secretary Deepa Dasmunsi has more reasons to cheer over <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress's</a> thumping victory in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a> as it is the second south Indian state where the Congress scripted victory while she was in charge.</p>.<p>Wife of former union minister Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi, Deepa was in charge of Telangana as senior election observer when the Congress won the assembly elections in 2023 and formed the government under the leadership of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/revanth-reddy">Revanth Reddy</a>.</p>.<p>She was widely credited for sorting out issues in the party, including rebel threats.</p>.<p>Deepa was given the charge of Kerala in 2023 December replacing Tariq Anwar. In the 2024 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lok-sabha">Lok Sabha</a> elections, 2025 local body elections and assembly by-polls that followed Congress made impressive performance.</p>.<p>She has been actively involved in the party affairs in Kerala and ensured that she was not misled or carried away by vested interest groups.</p>.Assembly Elections 2026 | Win in Kerala a lifeline for Congress which has finally something to cheer about.<p>This even helped in averting groupism playing the spoil sport for the party to a large extent in Kerala, especially with regard to candidate selection, said a Congress insider.</p>.<p>She also used to actively take part in all party activities in the state and maintained a good rapport even with district level leaders too.</p>.<p>Despite being a new leader to Kerala, she could even know many district and local level leaders by their name, said party sources.</p>