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Congress' Kerala victory adds to Deepa Dasmunsi’s winning run in south India

She has been actively involved in the party affairs in Kerala and ensured that she was not misled or carried away by vested interest groups.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 17:17 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 17:17 IST
India NewsCongressKeralaIndiaIndia Politics

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