<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Senior Congress leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mani-shankar-aiyar">Mani Shankar Aiyar</a> on Monday claimed that his remark that Pinarayi Vijayan would be the "next" Chief Minister of Kerala was "blown out of proportion" by the media.</p>.<p>Aiyar said the comment was just "half a line" in his speech and that it was exaggerated.</p>.<p>"It was only half a line in that speech which has been blown out of proportion," he told <em>PTI Videos</em>.</p>.<p>However, he said the LDF government in the state was doing outstanding work.</p>.<p>"I made the speech after hearing Mary Joseph, who is the Principal Secretary of the Planning Board. She listed the achievements....," he said.</p>.<p>On some Congress leaders claiming that Aiyar was not connected with the party anymore, the former MP said that only AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge could oust him from the organisation.</p>.<p>On Sunday, speaking at the international seminar titled "Vision 2031: Development and Democracy", Aiyar had said he was confident that chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan would continue in office.</p>.<p>The remark drew sharp criticism, with AICC leaders publicly distancing themselves from his statement. </p>