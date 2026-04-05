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Congress leader K C Venugopal files defamation case against Haryana man over 'false allegations'

The case was filed against Gaurav Kumar, before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Alappuzha, according to a party statement issued on Sunday.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 05:03 IST
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Published 05 April 2026, 05:03 IST
India NewsCongressKeralaIndian PoliticsHaryanadefamationK C Venugopal

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