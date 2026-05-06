Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Congress leader PC Vishnunadh elected for 4th term in Kerala Legislative Assembly

Vishnunadh, an AICC secretary, was the working president of the Kerala state unit of the Congress during the elections.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 17:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 May 2026, 17:20 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressKerala Legislative AssemblyKerala Assembly Elections 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us