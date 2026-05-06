Congress leader PC Vishnunadh elected for 4th term in Kerala Legislative Assembly

<p>Sagar: PC Vishnunadh (48), spouse of poet Ha.M. Kanaka and son-in law of writer Ha.M. Bhatta of Tumari village in the taluk has been elected to the Kerala Legislative Assembly for the 4th time from the Congress party.</p><p>Vishnunadh has won from the Kundara constituency in Kollam district by a margin of 32,564 votes against his nearest rival SL Sajikumar of the CPI.</p>.Karnataka govt revokes suspension of DGP Ramachandra Rao, reinstates him.<p>Vishnunadh, an AICC secretary, was the working president of the Kerala state unit of the Congress during the elections. At the age of 28, when he was the president of the Kerala Youth Congress, he contested and won for the first time from the Chenganur constituency in the 2006 elections. For this reason, he is known as the ‘baby MLA’ in Kerala politics.</p><p>He was elected from the constituency twice in a row, but was defeated in 2016. He changed constituencies in 2021 and won from Kundara constituency. This time, he is confident of getting a place in the cabinet as the Congress-led UDF alliance has come to power.</p><p>Every year in memory of his father, Raghu Halkare and his family organize a literary festival in Thumari. Vishnunath participated in the festival held last year.</p>.Interim maintenance can’t be rejected on belief that applicant not likely to succeed: Karnataka High Court.<p>"I first met Vishnunadh in 2005 at the 75th anniversary of Gandhiji’s Dandi March organized by the Gandhi Foundation in Gujarat. When acquaintance turned into love, we got married in Guruvayur, Kerala in 2007," Ha.M. Kanaka recalled.</p><p>"If you put aside all your desires, you can get marry me, Vishnu had told me before the wedding", she said and added that "even today we are living in a rented house in Kerala".</p>