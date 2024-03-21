Congress leader Satheesan sends legal notice to LDF Convener Jayarajan over his statements, demands apology

Thiruvananthapuram: Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the State Assembly V D Satheesan on Thursday sent a legal notice to LDF Convener E P Jayarajan demanding a public apology for allegedly making defamatory and false statements against him the previous day.

Satheesan has warned Jayarajan of civil and criminal action against him if the Left leader does not withdraw his statements within seven days and make a public apology.

The opposition leader's legal notice comes after a back-and-forth of allegations made by him and Jayarajan against each other in the past few days.