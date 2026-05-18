Congress leadership 'capitulated' to demands of Muslim League, Jamaat-e-Islami in Kerala: BJP

<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> on Monday slammed the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> over V D Satheesan being sworn in as the Kerala chief minister, alleging the party has "surrendered to Islamists" and is functioning under pressure from the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Jamaat-e-Islami.</p><p>Satheesan on Monday took oath as Kerala's chief minister, with Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administering the oath of office to the Congress Legislature Party leader in Thiruvananthapuram.</p><p>BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla alleged the Congress leadership has ignored the will of its MLAs while selecting the chief ministerial candidate.</p>.Congress Kerala government will be run by 'remote control' from Delhi: BJP.<p>In a post on X, Poonawalla said, "Congrats to the first CM of Jamaat & IUML Shri VD Satheeshan."</p>.<p>IUML is the second-largest constituent of the Congress-led UDF coalition in Kerala.</p><p>Sharing a video statement along with the post, the BJP leader alleged that the Congress high command has "capitulated" to the demands of the Muslim League and Jamaat-e-Islami for "vote-bank politics".</p><p>"As soon as Satheeshan has been picked by the Congress party under pressure of Muslim League and Jamaat, the Muslim League is showing its true colours," he claimed.</p><p>Poonawalla also alleged that the Congress government in Kerala is effectively being run by the Muslim League.</p><p>"It is not a government of Congress, it is a government of Muslim League," he said, accusing the Congress of compromising with "Islamist radicals".</p><p>The BJP leader further alleged that the democratic will of Congress MLAs has been "overruled" in the selection of the chief minister.</p><p>Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, among others, attended the swearing-in ceremony.</p><p>Thousands of Congress workers arrived in the state capital from across Kerala for the event.</p><p>The Assembly elections to the 140-member House were held on April 9, with the results declared on May 4. The Congress-led UDF won 102 seats, while the LDF secured 35 and the BJP won three.</p>