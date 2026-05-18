Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Congress leadership 'capitulated' to demands of Muslim League, Jamaat-e-Islami in Kerala: BJP

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla alleged the Congress leadership has ignored the will of its MLAs while selecting the chief ministerial candidate.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 09:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 May 2026, 09:13 IST
India NewsBJPCongressKeralaIndian Politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us