Congress, left-front eyeing AAP's support in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: With the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) keeping off from the electoral fray in Kerala, both the Congress and the Left front in Kerala are vying to secure AAP's votes.

Congress candidate in Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor, and Left front candidate Panniyan Raveendran of the CPI on Wednesday attended a protest meet organised by AAP in Thiruvananthapuram against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, seeking AAP's support.