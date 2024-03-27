Congress, left-front eyeing AAP's support in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: With the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) keeping off from the electoral fray in Kerala, both the Congress and the Left front in Kerala are vying to secure AAP's votes.
Congress candidate in Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor, and Left front candidate Panniyan Raveendran of the CPI on Wednesday attended a protest meet organised by AAP in Thiruvananthapuram against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, seeking AAP's support.
Tharoor, speaking at the gathering, urged APP to support the Congress-led United Democratic Front to win all the 20 seats in Kerala.
Raveendran, who spoke at the event afterwards, strongly backed AAP in its protest against Kejriwal's arrest.
AAP workers took out a protest march to the BJP state office, and burnt the effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The march also led to minor clashes with BJP activists.
