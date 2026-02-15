Menu
Congress' Mani Shankar Aiyar predicts Pinarayi Vijayan’s return as Kerala CM

Citing that Karnataka has outstanding contemporary legislation on Panchayati Raj, he suggest that Kerala should also amend the laws based on the practical knowledge.
Last Updated : 15 February 2026, 16:15 IST
Published 15 February 2026, 16:15 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsCPI(M)Pinarayi Vijayan

