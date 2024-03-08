Congress may field K C Venugopal from Kerala’s Alappuzha; K Muralidharan likely to be shifted to Thrissur

To accommodate Venugopal and balance caste and religion equation, sources said sitting Vadakara MP K Muralidharan is likely to be shifted to Thrissur, currently held by TN Prathapan.

Prathapan, who had earlier indicated that he would prefer not to contest the Lok Sabha election, has started campaigning in his constituency.

The party leaders were looking at caste and religion equations and wanted to field at least one Muslim candidate. One option was to field one in Kannur, which Sudhakaran was not keen to contest.

However with the party deciding to renominate him, the discussions were on to find a Muslim candidate for Alappuzha if Venugopal is not fighting from the seat.

With Venugopal entering the scene, Congress leaders then tweaked the list by shifting Muralidharan to Thrissur and fielding a Muslim from Vadakara.

Sources said Venugopal would hold discussions with party leadership on Thursday and if he decides not to contest, then Youth Congress Kerala president Rahul Mankoottathil is likely to be the choice.

On Thursday, Senior Congress leaders like K Sudhakaran, VD Satheesan, Ramesh Chennithala and Shashi Tharoor among others held deliberations after attending the Central Election Committee meeting.