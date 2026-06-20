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Congress MP from Kerala condemns Tamil Nadu govt stand on Mullaperiyar dam

The Tamil Nadu government also said that it will take concerted action to carry out repair works in the Mullaperiyar dam area and raise its water level.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 08:30 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 08:30 IST
India NewsKeralaTamil NaduIndian Politics

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