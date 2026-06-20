Congress MP from Kerala condemns Tamil Nadu govt stand on Mullaperiyar dam

<p>Idukki(Kerala): Congress MP Dean Kuriakose on Saturday condemned the new <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu </a>government's stand that it will not allow the building of a new dam near Mullaperiyar and will increase its water level.</p>.<p>Kuriakose, the MP from the Idukki <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lok-sabha">Lok Sabha</a> constituency, said that Kerala's stand on the Mullaperiyar issue has always been safety for itself and water for Tamil Nadu.</p>.<p>"However, the new government in Tamil Nadu, in its recent policy address, has clearly stated that it will not allow Kerala to build a new dam, and will raise its water level. Such a stand is condemnable," he said.</p>.<p>In its policy address on Thursday, the Tamil Nadu government, on the Mullaiperiyar issue, said it will take firm measures to prevent Kerala's attempt to build a new dam.</p>.Tamil Nadu | Governance over politics: CM Vijay’s Centre play.<p>The Tamil Nadu government also said that it will take concerted action to carry out repair works in the Mullaperiyar dam area and raise its water level.</p>.<p>The neighbouring state's stand came a day after Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan on June 17 said that his administration will hold "bilateral discussions" with the Tamil Nadu government regarding the over-125-year-old Mullaperiyar dam to ensure safety for Kerala and water for its neighbour.</p>.<p>Satheesan had said that the discussions will be conducted after the Budget presentation on June 19.</p>.<p>The Mullaperiyar dam was built in 1895. While Tamil Nadu has been maintaining that the dam is "absolutely safe", Kerala has been vociferous in its demand for a new dam to be built near the existing structure.</p>