<p>Malappuram (Kerala): A person has been taken into custody after Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s gunman and driver were allegedly attacked by a five-member group at Wandoor here, police said on Saturday.</p>.<p>According to Wandoor Police, a case has been registered, and one person is currently in custody.</p>.<p>Police said the case was registered based on a complaint lodged by Tharoor’s gunman, Ratheesh K P.</p>.'Several core issues remain unanswered': Shashi Tharoor on Centre's response in Lok Sabha on Gyan Bharatam query.<p>As per the FIR, the incident occurred at Chellithode near Thiruvali in Wandoor at around 7.30 pm on Friday.</p>.<p>Police officials said the incident took place when there was a roadblock at the Chelithode bridge as Tharoor was on his way to attend an election campaign event of Congress leader A P Anilkumar.</p>.<p>According to the FIR, the accused, who were travelling in two vehicles, blocked the MP’s vehicle.</p>.<p>When the gunman attempted to clear the obstruction, he and the driver were allegedly attacked, the FIR said.</p>.<p>Police said the road was narrow and the gunman had only asked the vehicle ahead to move faster to ensure smooth passage for the MP’s convoy.</p>.<p>One person was taken into custody late Friday night, and the remaining accused have been identified and will be apprehended soon, police added. </p>