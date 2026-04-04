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Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s gunman, driver attacked in Malappuram, one held

Police officials said the incident took place when there was a roadblock at the Chelithode bridge as Tharoor was on his way to attend an election campaign event of Congress leader A P Anilkumar.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 03:54 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 03:54 IST
India NewsCongressKeralaMalappuramShashi Tharoor

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