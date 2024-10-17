Congress pushes its Wayanad bypoll campaign into high gear

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress-led United Democratic Front has started campaigning for AICC general secretary <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/priyanka-gandhi">Priyanka Gandhi</a> to ensure a landslide victory to the Nehru-Gandhi family scion in her electoral debut from Wayanad.</p><p>Congress leaders are on a mission to ensure that Priyanka's victory margin surpasses the huge margin of 4.31 lakh that her brother and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi got in 2019.</p><p>Posters welcoming Priyanka to the constituency have already appeared in various parts of Wayanad constituency. Priyanka is termed as '<em>Wayanad's Priyankari</em>' (Wayanad's beloved) in the posters.</p>.Priyanka Gandhi is going to win Wayanad Lok Sabha seat with an all time high majority: A K Antony.<p>Congress district leaders under the leadership of local MLA and Kerala PCC working president T Siddique met on Wednesday to discuss the campaign strategies. AICC general secretary K C Venugopal is also reviewing the arrangements. A mammoth roadshow will be organised to receive Priyanka to Wayanad. </p><p>Wayanad constituency that comprises of three assembly segments of Wayanad, three of Malappuram and one of Kozhikode is a stronghold of the Congress as well as the Indian Union Muslim League. Wayanad also shares borders with Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.</p><p>CPI, and BJP are yet to announce their candidates. There are reports that CPI would field former MLA and party national council member Sathyan Mokeri and a formal announcement is likely soon.</p>