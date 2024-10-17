Home
Congress pushes its Wayanad bypoll campaign into high gear

Posters welcoming Priyanka to the constituency have already appeared in various parts of Wayanad constituency. Priyanka is termed as 'Wayanad's Priyankari' (Wayanad's beloved) in the posters.
Arjun Raghunath
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 14:34 IST

Published 17 October 2024, 14:34 IST
