<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Congress leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a> on Saturday announced five guarantee schemes that would be implemented if the UDF comes to power in Kerala.</p><p>He said free bus travel would be provided for all women and a monthly assistance of Rs 1,000 would be given to college-going girl students.</p>.<p>Gandhi also announced that welfare pensions would be increased to Rs 3,000 per month.</p>.Rahul Gandhi tries Kalaripayattu with student during college interaction in Kerala.<p>A health insurance scheme in the name of former chief minister Oommen Chandy would be introduced, providing coverage of up to Rs 25 lakh for each family.</p>.<p>The Congress leader also promised interest-free loans of up to Rs 5 lakh for small businesses.</p>.<p>In addition, he said a dedicated minister would be appointed for the welfare of senior citizens.</p>.<p>Gandhi made the announcements while inaugurating the valedictory function of the ‘Puthuyuga Yatra’ in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/thiruvananthapuram">Thiruvananthapuram</a>. </p>