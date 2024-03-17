Congress rakes up business connections of Rajeev Chandrasekhar with CPI(M) leader Jayarajan

The Congress is now using Jayrajan's statement to allege of BJP-CPI(M) nexus in Kerala. The alleged business connection of Chandrasekhar and Jayarajan is being used to vindicate the allegation.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan of the Congress said that Jayarajan and Chandrasekhar were having business connections and hence Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was using Jayarajan to please the BJP. The Chief Minister wants to please the BJP as he was scared of the ongoing probes against his daughter, Satheesan said.

Both Chandrasekhar and Jayarajan denied the allegations and said that they hadn't even met or talked to each other so far.

But Satheesan remained firm on the allegation and said that he would produce evidence for the business links if Jayarajan moves court against him.

Last year there were reports that a luxury ayurvedic treatment centre at Kannur in which Jayarajan's son and family have investments was entering into a business deal with a hospitality firm promoted by Chandrasekhar.