Congress still unsure about Kerala CM as factionalism rumours swirl

<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/kerala/kerala-assembly-elections-results-2026-congress-says-final-call-on-cm-to-come-in-due-course-3997357">Congress </a>took a decision on ditching DMK and siding with TVK in Tamil Nadu and executed it within hours but it has delayed a decision on its Chief Minister in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/kerala/kerala-assembly-elections-2026-delay-in-decision-on-cm-post-fuels-resentment-3997618">Kerala</a>, as the issue divided the party workers in terms and the leadership wanted to contain the expression of support for contenders by party workers before any announcement, sources said.</p><p>Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi held individual and collective meetings with the three contenders – KC Venugopal, VD Satheesan and Ramesh Chennithala – as also with Kerala chief Sunny Joseph, in-charge Deepa Dasmunsi and observers Ajay Maken and Mukul Wasnik for nearly three hours on Saturday but a decision eluded them.</p><p>Both Kharge and Rahul were upset with the demonstrations held in Kerala, especially by Satheesan’s supporters, and banners erected across the state in support of all the three contenders. For the leadership, the first job was to ensure that such factional manoeuvres were stopped and the trio to make a joint appeal after the meeting.</p><p>The reading in the central leadership that an announcement of any name in the midst of demonstrations would have vertically divided the party and it would have taken the sheen away from the swearing-in ceremony as well as the thumping victory the Congress-led UDF had in the state. They did not want the new government to start on a wrong foot, sources said.</p><p>A decision will not be rushed and both Kharge and Rahul are expected to have wider consultations, which include Sonia Gandhi and AK Antony. They may also consider the views of senior leaders in Kerala, including former state chiefs, as a perception has emerged that there is enormous public support for Satheesan, sources said.</p><p>The leadership also does not want to be seen as succumbing to “pressure tactics” by party leaders in the name of “public sentiments” or to allies like Muslim League while taking a decision, sources said. That is exactly why the leadership is taking its time for a wider consultation within the party to discuss pros and cons of deciding on a particular name.</p>.Kerala Assembly Elections Results 2026 | Congress still undecided on Kerala CM face, final call to come in 'due course', says party.<p>While Venugopal has the overwhelming support of the legislature party, Satheesan has been preferred by party workers and allies. Chennithala is the senior-most among the Kerala leaders and had held assignments both in the government and the party in the past.</p><p>As Congress has earlier gone with the leader having the support of the MLAs, Venugopal camp believes that the decision will go their way but the Satheesan camp has been arguing that Venugopal as General Secretary (Organisation) controlled candidate selection and disbursement of resources and this should not be considered as a disadvantage to him.</p><p>Questions are also being raised by a section that the ‘High Command’ had earlier decided against fielding any MP in the Assembly election and considering Venugopal now would be against that principle. The issue of facing two bypolls – one for Lok Sabha and another for Assembly – in case Venugopal is chosen has also been flagged.</p><p>Chennithala, on the other hand, is highlighting his seniority and political analysts feel that he may emerge as the dark horse. Sources said the leadership’s decision not to hold more meetings with the contenders in Delhi was also to ensure that factional fighting does not intensify. </p>