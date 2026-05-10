Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Congress still unsure about Kerala CM as factionalism rumours swirl

KC Venugopal, VD Satheesan and Ramesh Chennithala are reportedly the three contenders for CM post.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 16:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 May 2026, 16:30 IST
India NewsCongressKeralaRahul GandhiDMKkc venugopalTVK

Follow us on :

Follow Us