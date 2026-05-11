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Congress summons former state party chiefs to discuss Kerala CM pick; IUML backs Satheesan

The prolonging CM selection by Congress even a week after winning the polls is also witnessing the resentment of coalition partners coming out and BJP continuing to jibe.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 13:55 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 13:55 IST
India NewsCongressKeralaIndian PoliticsAICCIUMLV D SatheesanK Muraleedharan

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