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Congress to hold legislature party meeting in Kerala on May 14

Congress sources said that the meeting would decide the future course of action for government formation.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 16:51 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 16:51 IST
India NewsCongressKeralaIndian PoliticsAICC

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