Congress to hold legislature party meeting in Kerala on May 14

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: A meeting of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress </a>legislature party in Kerala will be held on Thursday.</p><p>The move came close on the heels of AICC informing that the party's decision on Kerala Chief Minister will be announced on Thursday.</p>.NSS flays IUML's intervention in Congress' CM selection in Kerala.<p>Congress sources said that the meeting would decide the future course of action for government formation. Soon after the CPL meeting a meeting of UDF coalition parties would be held.</p><p>In view of the widespread criticisms over the delay in forming the government even on the tenth day after the election results came, the Congress would be trying to form the government at the earliest. Discussions on cabinet berths for each party and allocation of portfolios would be held later.</p>.Impasse ends on Kerala CM: Congress to announce its pick on May 14.<p>Meanwhile, supporters and local leaders in large numbers turned up at the house of former opposition leader V D Satheesan at North Paravur in Kochi from Wednesday afternoon anticipating that the AICC's announcement on the Chief Minister would come. </p><p>Supporters of senior leader Ramesh Chennithala also gathered at his residence in Thiruvananthapuram. All Congress offices in the state also witnessed party workers in large numbers eagerly awaiting AICC's decision. </p>