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Homeindiakerala

Congress triggers uproar after appointing Sabrimala gold heist accused's advocate as Devasom lawyer

Advocate K B Pradeep, who has been appointed as the special government pleader, earlier represented Chennai-based Smart Creations.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 16:29 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 16:29 IST
India NewsCongressKeralaSabrimala

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