Congress triggers uproar after appointing Sabrimala gold heist accused's advocate as Devasom lawyer

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: A decision of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=congress">Congress </a>government in Kerala to appoint a lawyer as special government pleader to deal with devaswom department's cases in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/allegation-of-access-to-actor-assault-case-memory-card-kerala-high-court-seeks-governments-stand-4036537">Kerala High Court</a> has triggered a row as the same lawyer earlier represented a firm involved in the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple gold heist case.</p><p>Advocate K B Pradeep, who has been appointed as the special government pleader, earlier represented Chennai-based Smart Creations. The electro-plating firm was involved in the alleged gold theft from Sabarimala Ayyappa temple. Smart Creations chief executive officer Pankaj Bhandari is an accused in the Sabarimala gold heist case.</p><p>Criticising the lawyer's appointment, former devaswom minister and CPM leader V N Vasavan said that the nexus of the Congress with Sabarimala gold heist accused once again became clear. "The connections of the accused with Congress top leaders like Sonia Gandhi had come out earlier," he pointed out.</p>.Allegation of access to actor assault case memory card: Kerala High Court seeks government's stand.<p>Devaswom minister K Muraleedharan stated that the appointment was made by the chief minister. The Chief Minister is yet to comment on the matter.</p><p>The recently sworn-in Congress government was already caught up in a row over the appointment of power minister Sunny Joseph's brother-in-law Benny Thomas in his personal staff as additional private secretary.</p><p>Even as Joseph, who is also the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president, tried to defend the appointment citing that Thomas is a Congress activist and former panchayat president, Thomas had to tender resignation owing to pressure from within the party. </p>