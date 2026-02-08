<p>Thiruvananthapuram: A move by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a> Independent Farmers Association (KIFA), a forum of farmers in the high-rages of the state, to contest in the assembly polls could become a cause for concern for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a>-led United Democratic Front (UDF) that has been aiming at cashing in on the resentment of the farmers over man-animal conflicts.</p><p>Of the 140 assembly constituencies in Kerala, around 75 are affected by man-animal conflict. Of that around 30 are seriously facing the issue. Apart from causing extensive damage to crops, lives of many farmers and tribal community members were lost in man-animal conflicts.</p><p>The UDF has been trying to cash-in on the issue with Congress legislative party leader V D Satheesan even carrying out a 'Malayora Samara Yatra' (high-range stir) last year in the wake of a series of mass protests over man-animal conflicts. </p>.Centre trying to weaken Kerala rubber sector, alleges Jose K Mani.<p>What is more troubling for the Congress is reports that KIFA chairman Alex Ozhukayil may contest from Peravoor in Kannur, which is the sitting seat of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Sunny Joseph.</p><p>As part of mounting pressure on the mainstream political parties, KIFA announced the move to contest in 30 constituencies unless their demands were taken up by the political parties.</p><p>The key demands of KIFA are amendment in the Wildlife (protection) Act to enable killing of any wild animals that comes out of forest limits, a proper study on the wild animal population and carrying capacity of forests, special tribunals for ensuring due compensations to those hit by wild animal attacks and lifting the restrictions of types of crops in plantations close to forests are among the 30 odd demands raised by KIFA.</p><p>"We are launching a campaign across the state raising our concerns and demands. If the political parties ignore those demands we will consider contesting in the polls," said the KIFA chairman.</p><p>Congress leaders are likely to hold talks with KIFA leaders. It was after the Congress launched the stir over the issue that the left-front government in the state was even forced to act on the issue, Congress sources said.</p><p>The left-front government recently initiated amendments in the Wildlife (protection) Act by including provision for killing wild animals attacking people. The amendment requires the President's assent.</p>